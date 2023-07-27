CPI (M) leader shot dead in Ranchi by two unidentified assailants: Police

A local Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI (M) leader Subhash Munda was allegedly shot dead by two unknown assailants in his office in Ranchi’s Daladali area on Wednesday night, police said.

Munda had twice contested unsuccessfully on CPI (M) ticket from Mandar assembly seat. (Representative file image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Munda had twice contested unsuccessfully on CPI (M) ticket from Mandar assembly seat.

“Two persons allegedly entered his office and shot him. He succumbed to his injuries. We have formed an SIT to probe the matter. We have some technical evidence like CCTV footage. We will crack the case soon,” said Kishor Kaushal, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ranchi.

Also Read: ACP allegedly shoots wife and nephew dead, dies by suicide in Pune: Police

The police, however, had to face the ire of Munda’s supporters when they reached the spot.

His supporters allegedly blocked the ring road at Daladali, burnt down a liquor shop and attacked vehicles including the vehicle of Ranchi City SP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There was heavy police deployment in the area. The ring road was cleared of protesters after midnight and the body was sent for autopsy, officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON