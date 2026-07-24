Chief minister Hemant Soren on Friday directed excise department officials to crack down strictly on the illegal manufacture, transport, sale, and smuggling of liquor, emphasising that illegal liquor production not only impacted government revenue but also posed a serious threat to consumers’ lives and health.

Curb illegal manufacture, storage and smuggling of liquor: CM Soren to excise dept

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“Swift and effective action against those involved in this illicit trade must be ensured at all costs,” the CM said during a high-level review of the department of excise and prohibition at the state secretariat here.

During the meeting, Soren reviewed the status of departmental schemes, revenue collection, and the actions being taken to curb the illegal manufacture, storage, and smuggling of liquor in the state, the CM office said in a statement. Yogendra Prasad, minister for excise and prohibition, was present at the meeting.

Apprising the CM of the latest revenue collection figures for the department, officials said in the 2025-26 financial year, the department generated revenue of ₹4,013.53 crore, surpassing the set target of ₹3,885.11 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} “Meanwhile, a revenue collection target of ₹4,500 crore has been set for the current financial year, 2026-27. Officials reported that by mid-July 2026, the department had collected revenue amounting to ₹1,376 crore, representing 30.57 per cent of the annual target,” the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Meanwhile, a revenue collection target of ₹4,500 crore has been set for the current financial year, 2026-27. Officials reported that by mid-July 2026, the department had collected revenue amounting to ₹1,376 crore, representing 30.57 per cent of the annual target,” the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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Soren directed officials to maximise the use of modern technology in the operations of the excise department. He also instructed officials to prioritise and support the local tribal community during the construction of department warehouses across various districts of the state.

This initiative would strengthen the rural economy while creating local employment opportunities, he said. He further directed officials to expand the scope of departmental activities while adopting a public-interest and development-oriented approach.

While reviewing the vacant positions in the department, the CM directed officials to expedite the recruitment process for all identified vacancies. He said necessary formalities should be completed promptly to ensure regular recruitment for various posts through the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission. He emphasised that work at any level should not be hampered by vacant posts; therefore, the recruitment process must be completed in a time-bound manner to ensure the hiring of qualified candidates.

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