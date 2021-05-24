Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued for parts of Jharkhand

Strap: Weather department predicts extreme rainfall in southern and central parts of Jharkhand on Wednesday and Thursday with wind-speed up to 130kmph at few places; NDRF teams to be deputed in East Singhbhum and Ranchi

The meteorological department has sounded an alert for parts of Jharkhand with prediction of extreme rainfall and high-velocity winds at speed up to 130kmph on May 26 and 27 in the backdrop of cyclone Yaas.

The department on Monday also appealed the state administration to be alert for at least southern and central parts of Jharkhand for the two days, as there is prediction of heavy to very heavy rainfall. Deputy director at Ranchi centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Abhishek Anand said, “Cyclone Yaas is likely to make landfall around noon on Wednesday and it will take around three to four hours to complete. Jharkhand’s southern and central parts are expected to be most affected.”

Even though Jharkhand was yet to constitute its own state disaster response force (SDRF), three teams of national disaster response force (NDRF) have been moved for East Singhbhum and adjoining districts, while two teams have been deputed in Ranchi to deal with any crisis.

Cyclone Yaas was likely to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours and make landfall on West Bengal and Odisha coasts on Wednesday, weather officials said.

Anand said, “Extreme rainfall is expected in some places of southern parts of Jharkhand, which include East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, Seraikela-Kharsawan and Simdega districts, on May 26. There is also possibility of thunderstorm and high speed wind at speed between 40 and 60kmph in the morning hours, while the speed may go upto 130kmph by evening.”

He said central part of Jharkhand, that comprises Ranchi, Bokaro, Gumla, Hazaribagh, Khunti and Ramgarh, was likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday. The districts might also experience wind speed up to 80kmph.

On Thursday, almost the entire state will witness light to moderate rainfall, but some places at northwest, centre and south-east parts may experience heavy rainfall. “Extreme rainfall is likely in few places of south-east parts of Jharkhand on Thursday,” Anand said.

He said the impact of the cyclone will be visible from Tuesday where some places will experience light to moderate rainfall along with lightning. Ranchi might see moderate rainfall on Tuesday, and heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The state administration should be alert, as the cyclone may cause heavy damage. People should avoid going out on Wednesday and Thursday,” Anand said.

The state disaster management department seemed to be missing from the approaching cyclonic event, as it was yet to issue any directive to districts in this regard. However, East Singhbhum and Ranchi districts have deployed five NDRF teams.

Inspector Saroj Kumar, NDRF Ranchi team commander, said, “Three teams have moved to Jamshedpur, while two teams will deployed in Ranchi to deal with any crisis.”

East Singhbhum district also arranged shelter homes for people living in low-lying areas. The administration has also directed to make arrangement of emergency lights, generator sets, shelter houses and issue a control room number at the block level.

A state disaster management authority was constituted in Jharkhand in June last year. But, the state was yet to constitute an SDRF. More than 100 personnel were selected for SDRF, but they neither have been trained nor they deputed.