Cyclone Yaas: Very heavy rainfall likely today; 13 trains cancelled

Strap: Air service likely to be affected; disaster management department asks districts to make alternative arrangements for electricity in hospitals, ensure oxygen back-up

In view of the approaching Cyclonic Yaas, that is likely to trigger very heavy to extreme rainfall coupled with gusty winds in parts of the state on Wednesday, as many as 13 trains that depart or pass through Ranchi railway station have been cancelled, while flight operations from Ranchi airport will depend upon climatic condition of the city on Wednesday, officials said on Tuesday.

Besides, the state disaster management has directed districts to make alternative arrangements for electricity at hospitals and ensure oxygen back-up. Districts have also been asked to ensure other modes of communication such as satellite phones and wireless communication system in case mobile communication gets affected due to the cyclone.

According to the prediction of the weather department, cyclone Yaas is likely to make landfall around Wednesday noon. However, most parts of the state, mainly southern and central parts, are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall since morning, that will intensify to heavy to very heavy rainfall by evening, weather officials said.

Senior public relation officer of South-eastern Railway, Neeraj Kumar, said in view of the cyclone, as many as 13 trains, which depart or pass through Ranchi, have been cancelled till now.

Meanwhile, Birsa Munda Airport director Vinod Sharma said they have ensured all precautionary measures for works related to civil, electrical, operation, fire and ATC (air traffic control) departments. “On an average, seven flights are operating currently on a daily basis. If Ranchi doesn’t get much affected by rainfall or high-speed winds, flight operations may remain unaffected on Wednesday. We are also ready for flights in case they are diverted to Ranchi due to the cyclone’s impact,” Sharma said.

The state electricity department was also prepared to deal with any imminent damage caused by the cyclone. The department officials said they have distributed electricity poles and wires to all divisions so that power services can be restored at the earliest in case of any damage.

Districts that are likely to get affected most by the cyclone have already set up control rooms and made arrangements of temporary shelters. Ranchi deputy commissioner (DC) Chhavi Ranjan on Tuesday held an emergency meeting to chalk out preparedness strategy to deal with the cyclone.

The DC said temporary shelters homes have been set up on block level and circle officers have been asked to ensure food and drinking water at the centre. A special team has been set up to deal with any emergency situation and Ranchi municipal commissioner officials have also been directed to be prepared, he said. The DC said oxygen refilling companies have been asked to keep back up oxygen so that patients do not suffer. Similar kinds of arrangements have been made by East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, Seraikela-Kharsawan, Simdega, Dumka, Dhanbad, Bokaro and other administrations.

Senior scientist at Ranchi centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) Abhishek Anand said the cyclone is likely make landfall by the noon on Wednesday at West Bengal-Odisha coasts between Paradip and Sagar islands close to north Dharma and south of Balasore

He said the impact of the approaching cyclone was visible in several districts of the state on Tuesday. Most parts of Jharkhand will experience light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday, while southern and central parts of Jharkhand might experience very heavy to extreme rainfall coupled with gusty winds of speed up to 130kmph.

“East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, Seraikela-Kharsawan are likely experience extreme rainfall, while Ranchi, Khunti and Gumla might see heavy to very heavy rainfall. The southern parts of the state might experience wind gusting up to 130kmph by the evening, while Khunti, Gumla and Simdega up to 90kmph. Ranchi and other districts may face wind speed up to 70kmph,” he said.