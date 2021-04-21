Daily detection of cases up to 5k in just 10 days

The state has been witnessing a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases, as the daily tally jumped to 5,000 from 2,000 in just 10 days, according to an analysis of the state health department’s daily Covid-19 bulletin.

According to the health department’s April 20 bulletin, Jharkhand discovered 4,969 cases, that took the total tally to 172,315. This includes 137,590 recoveries, 33,178 active cases and 1,547 deaths.

Prior to April 10, the state was discovering less than 2,000 cases daily. However, an unprecedented growth was witnessed after that with the daily detection of cases almost touching the 5,000-mark on April 21.

The growth of cases, however, broke all previous records on April 15, when the state discovered 3,480 cases, registering its highest-ever single-day spike since the pandemic’s outbreak last year.

Last year, the daily case tally peaked on August 31 with the discovery of 3,331 cases after a special testing drive.

After April 15 this year, each subsequent day broke the previous day’s record as growth of cases continued unabated.

The death toll in last 10 days also shot up tremendously, as 355 mortalities were recorded during this period. The state during last year pick discovered 311 and 296 deaths in August and September, respectively.

According to experts, cases will keep increasing over the next 15 days. The lockdown may slow down the spread and was likely to ease out the already overburdened system, they said.

Box

Daily detection of cases and deaths in last 10 days

Date. Cases/Deaths

April 20: 4969/45

April 19:. 4401/46

April 18:. 3992/50

April 17:. 3838/30

April 16:. 3843/56

April 15:. 3480/28

April 14: 3198/31

April 13:. 2844/29

April 12:. 2366/19

April 11:. 2296/21