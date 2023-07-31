Day two of monsoon session of Jharkhand assembly washed out as both sides stage protests

The question hour on the second day of the monsoon session of the Jharkhand assembly on Monday was washed out as Opposition BJP legislators disrupted proceedings, seeking adjournment over the “prevailing law & order situation” in the state, besides protesting the recruitment in the government without clarifying on the domicile and employment policy that has allegedly opened the gates in selection for the “outsiders”.

The ruling alliance under the banner of the newly formed INDIA also held a protest over Prime Minister’s “silence” on the Manipur issue, outside the assembly on Monday. (HT Photo)

The day also saw protests by the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD members, under the banner of the newly-formed INDIA, outside the House against the “silence” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur violence, even as finance minister Rameshwar Oraon tabled motion to pass supplementary budget of ₹11,988 crore before the House was adjourned for the day before lunch.

The motion would be taken up for discussion on Tuesday.

The disruption started soon after the assembly convened. BJP legislators demanded consideration of their adjournment motion. Some of them entered Well of the House as the Speaker allowed Pradeep Yadav to raise the issue of Manipur violence. At least two Congress legislators, Deepika Pandey and Umashankar Akela, also entered the well and started raising slogans against the BJP MLAs.

Despite repeated requests, BJP legislators refused to return to their seats, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings. When the House reconvened, BJP continued with its protest, with its legislators sitting in the well.

“We request you to consider our adjournment motion and allow a detailed discussion on the prevailing law and order situation in the state. People are being killed in the state. Tribal youth Subhash Munda was killed. Tribal girls are being gang raped. We demand that this government step down,” said BJP legislator and former minister Amar Kumar Bauri.

Speaking to reporters outside the House, parliamentary affairs minister Alamgir Alam said, “The situation is like civil war in Manipur, but the Centre has remained mum over the issue. We want action and peace be restored in the state.”

“The state has been burning for three months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have to speak over the issue. The Centre would also have to sack Manipur chief minister Biren Singh,” said Congress legislator Shilpi Neha Tirkey.

Speaking to reporters outside the House after adjournment of the proceedings for the day, BJP legislature party leader Babulal Marandi hit out at the government for raising the issue of Manipur violence.

“What are they protesting for? They are not ready to debate the issue (Manipur violence) despite our government inviting them for it. The government has already taken action in the case. But here tribal youths are being killed and women being raped. Chief minister sends his delegation to Manipur, but he is least bothered about what is happening with the tribals in the state,” said Marandi.

