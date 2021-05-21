‘Deserted’ by children, septuagenarian woman defeats Covid-19

A septuagenarian woman, who was allegedly deserted by her children after the detection of Covid-19, defeated the deadly virus and reunited with the family members on Thursday after 23 days with an initiative of a doctor of Ranchi Sadar Hospital, HT has learnt.

The woman, identified as China Madhu, had been sent to an old age home after hospital authority and district administration failed to find out the details of her family. The woman speaks only Telugu which appeared to be a big hurdle in finding her family.

Finally, Dr Ajit Kumar, a surgeon at Sadar Hospital, Ranchi, took to social media which helped Madhu reunite with her family.

Dr Kumar said the old woman was brought to Sadar hospital on April 29 and she tested positive for Covid-19 on May 2.

“Since then she was under treatment at the hospital. Sister Shashi Barla took her special care right from feeding to combing her hair. Her report turned negative on May 16 but, no one from her family visited or enquired about her during her treatment,” Kumar said.

District administration and health officials put their all efforts to find out trace of her family. “Since she speaks only Telugu, it was hard to understand her language. After failing to find her family members, the woman was shifted to an old age home in Nagri by the administration on Wednesday where 30-35 old people reside,” he said.

“Finally, I put her story on social media with her photograph on Wednesday. Soon, one Sanjiv Mishra gave a lead about her family. Mishra said her children reside in railway colony Ranchi,” he said.

Madhu has six children including three sons and three daughters. Three children including two sons and a daughter live in Ranchi.

Madhu’s younger son Govind Rao, who works as gangman in the railway, said, “My mother lived with my elder brother in Ranchi. When she felt unwell, she was shifted to my sister’s house. After her health deteriorated, my sister admitted her to Sadar hospital.”

When he was asked why they did not visit their mother, Rao said, “I went to the hospital once but I was not allowed to enter the hospital premises.”

Rao said they saw the picture of her mother on social media on Thursday morning. “We are happy to meet our mother again,” he said.

Rao’s sister Dhan Laxmi said she could not meet her mother because she also tested positive for Covid-19.