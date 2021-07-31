Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Dhanbad judge death: Soren govt recommends CBI probe
ranchi news

Dhanbad judge death: Soren govt recommends CBI probe

By Vishal Kant, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 09:54 PM IST
HT Image

The Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand on Saturday recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Dhanbad judge who died in the coal city on July 28 after being hit by an auto rickshaw while he was on his morning walk.

“The death incident of judge Uttam Anand has been transferred to CBI for further probe. Chief minister Hemant Soren has given his consent,” a statement from the chief minister’s office said.

The police have already seized the auto rickshaw that allegedly hit Uttam Anand, posted as additional district judge in Dhanbad, and arrested two persons riding the vehicle.

A CCTV footage of the incident, which has since triggered an outcry, shows the auto rickshaw swerving to extreme left from middle of the road near the magistrate colony and hit Anand from behind before speeding away.

The decision to recommend a CBI probe comes a day after the Supreme Court took suo motu cognizance of the incident and directed Jharkhand’s chief secretary and director general of police to submit a complete report in a week.

On Friday, Anand’s family had also met Soren in his office. Earlier, the family had demanded a CBI probe.

An SIT led by additional director general Sanjay Anand Lathkar has been probing the case since Friday. However, the police were yet to reveal the motive of the arrested accused.

