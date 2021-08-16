Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / DSPMU gets acting V-C
ranchi news

DSPMU gets acting V-C

South Chhotanagpur divisional commissioner has been appointed as the acting Vice-Chancellor of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University (DSPMU) here, as per a recent order from the Governor’s office
By HT Correspondent, Ranchi
UPDATED ON AUG 16, 2021 10:39 PM IST
HT Image

South Chhotanagpur divisional commissioner has been appointed as the acting Vice-Chancellor of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University (DSPMU) here, as per a recent order from the Governor’s office.

The move came as serving V-C Prof SN Munda is set to retire on August 18. In the interim, chancellor cum Governor Ramesh Bais has directed the divisional commissioner to function as the university V-C, officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

He didn’t want a cat, this is what happened when a stray adopted him. Watch

Horse does this to cheer up and comfort its ‘sad’ human. Watch adorable video

Policeman pays auto driver’s fine who turned up with son’s piggy bank cash

Smriti Irani’s mask-related ‘Monday Mantra’ post wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
Navroz
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Subhadra Kumari Chauhan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP