Dumka murder: Jharkhand HC summons DGP, seeks report on details of incident
On August 23, a man named Mohammed Shahrukh, who allegedly was stalking the girl from Jaruadih area poured petrol on the girl from outside the window of her room while she was sleeping
Taking suo moto cognisance of the gruesome killing of a 16-year-old girl by her alleged stalker in Dumka, the Jharkhand high court on Tuesday summoned director general of police (DGP) Neeraj Sinha and sought details of the incident.
The division bench of chief justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and justice Sujit Narayan asked the DGP, who was present in court, for the status report on the case.
“The hight court also sought details of the medical facilities provided to the victim and if the hospitals she was taken to were equipped to treat burn cases. The bench directed the DGP to ensure security of her family besides underlining that it will also be monitoring the ongoing investigation in the case,” said a lawyer who was part of the proceedings.
The teenager, who apparently did not reciprocate his overtures angered him, succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.
Two persons, including the main accused Shahrukh and his accomplice Naeem Khan were arrested in connection with the case till Tuesday afternoon.
The incident led to widespread protests with demands of speedy trial and death penalty for the accused.
According to the direction from the chief minister, the district administration has provided financial support of ₹10 lakh to the girl’s family besides ordering an ADG-rank officer to submit the status report of the ongoing investigation in the case.
Meanwhile, the Jharkhand police on Tuesday instituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to oversee the case. The 10-member SIT will be headed by the superintendent of police.
“An SIT has been formed which will be headed by the superintendent of police. Seeing the seriousness of the case, supervision will be done by the SP. Till now, two accused have been arrested. Investigation from every aspect is being done,” ML Meena, ADG headquarters, who visited Dumka and met family members of the victim.
The case evoked sharp responses from political parties across the country.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded justice for the girl and said the person who committed the crime be punished at the earliest.
“Jharkhand -- The incident of ruthless murder of a girl studying in 12th is heart-wrenching. Criminals should be given punishment at the earliest. For crime prevention and justice, it is necessary that strict and speedy legal process should be completed in incidents of crime against women, Priyanka posted on her official Twitter account.
Rahul added the cruelty meted out to the teenager made every Indian’s head bow in shame.
However, Jharkhand BJP chief Deepak Prakash demanded the case should be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the role of Popular Front of India (PFI) in the case.
“The incident which occurred at Dumka has hurt entire Jharkhand and people are very angry. Ankita is not in this world today, but the incident has shocked everyone in the country. It is necessary to investigate the matter from all angles including anti-national activities,” Prakash said.
