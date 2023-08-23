ED conducts raids across Jharkhand in liquor trade scam

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted raids at around three dozen locations across Jharkhand in connection with the illegal liquor trade scam on Wednesday, people aware of the developments said.

ED raids the premises of Jharkhand finance minister Rameshwar Oraon in conncetion with alleged liquor scam, in Ranchi. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the people, besides Ranchi, raids were conducted in Dumka, Deoghar and Giridih.

They further said those under the scanner included Rohit Oraon, son of incumbent finance minister Rameshwar Oraon, whose residence in Ranchi was on the list of places raided by the federal agency.

The agency raided the residence of Neeraj Shahbadi, nephew of former BJP MLA Nirbhay Shahbadi in Giridih, and multiple locations related to Jamtara-based liquor trader Yogendra Tiwari, who has business interests in hospitality and real estate, were also searched, the above-cited people said.

While ED officials remained tight-lipped about the specific case for which the raids were conducted and the recoveries made during the searches, people indicated that the federal agency initiated a fresh ECIR based on first information reports (FIRs) registered against Tiwari in Jamtara as a predicate offence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Tiwari has been under scrutiny and has had several cases registered with different police stations in the state. Additionally, he has also been under the scanner of the income tax department, which conducted searches at his locations last year,” an official said.

The raids occurred a day before chief minister Hemant Soren is expected to appear before the federal agency in connection with a land scam being investigated by the agency.

Soren described the ED summons as “politically motivated” and demanded the agency to withdraw it.

However, the federal agency sent a second summons on August 19, directing Soren to appear at its Ranchi zonal office on August 24.

It remains unclear whether Soren will appear before the agency.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON