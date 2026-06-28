ED summons former J’khand minister Rameshwar Oraon, son in liquor scam probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its money laundering probe into Jharkhand’s liquor scam by summoning senior Congress leader and former state finance minister Rameshwar Oraon, alongside his son Rohit Oraon. Former Jharkhand minister Rameshwar Oraon (HT FILE)

Rohit Oraon has been directed to report to the ED’s regional office in Ranchi at 11 AM on Monday. The former minister is scheduled for questioning the following day, Tuesday.

An ED official close to the matter said the step was taken because Oraon was heading the finance department when Jharkhand’s controversial wholesale liquor policy was cleared.

“Information reaching the ED suggests that the finance department initially raised several official objections and returned the policy file but later signed and approved it under pressure from Rohit, acting on behalf of an active liquor syndicate. The probe agency wants to formally verify the information for further action,” a source close to the ED said.

The summons stem from an investigation into a liquor syndicate indirectly controlled by businessman Yogendra Tiwari before the rollout of the Excise Policy 2022.

During statewide raids on August 23, 2023, ED officials searched multiple properties tied to the Oraon family. The probe agency recovered ₹20 lakh in cash from Rohit Oraon’s premises. While investigators found that Rohit had entered into business agreements regarding the state’s liquor trade, he did not formally launch operations.

The ED has already submitted its first prosecution report in the case, charting how specific companies tightly controlled wholesale licenses across multiple districts.

Contacted for comment on the matter, Rameshwar Oraon, who is now Lohardaga MLA, said: “They have sought my PAN card, details of my movable and immovable properties, and other relevant documents related to my assets which they had not taken when they searched my premises. Although all this information is available with the income tax department and on the Election Commission website, I will still provide it to them. They sent me a letter the day before yesterday.”