E-kalyan portal to open again as J’khand students complain of missing out on scholarship

The Jharkhand government will open its online platform for post-matric scholarships meant for reserved category students from July 26, officials said on Thursday.

An advertisement in this regard was issued on Wednesday.

“We issued a fresh advertisement on Wednesday stating that the portal will remain open for students to apply for scholarship from July 26. It will remain open till September 30, after which it will be closed for scrutiny and processing,” a senior official of Scheduled Tribe /Scheduled Caste/Other Backward Classes department said.

The development comes close on the heels of a protest held by B.Ed students outside the Governor ‘s house last week. The agitating students alleged that they missed out on the scholarships in the past academic session, as the state government had closed the portal even as counselling procedure for admissions was still on.

“The admission process was delayed due to the pandemic. The portal was closed in February when only one round of counselling for admission in B.Ed colleges was completed,” a B.Ed student Jeewan Kumar from Hazaribagh said.

Officials, however, denied the charges. They claimed that the department has provided scholarship to around 16,000 more students in the academic session 2020-21 as compared to the previous year.

“It is not true. Every year, the portal is opened for a fixed tenure. It has to be closed at a certain date or else the process of scrutiny and disposal of scholarship would not get completed in time. In 2020-21 session, scholarship was provided to 2,93,389 students as against money provided to 2,77,972 students in 2019-20 session,” said a department official.

The department of ST/SC/OBC welfare provides different amounts of scholarships for eligible students across different grades. B.Ed students get scholarship of ₹35,000-38,000 per annum for the course.

At ₹234.10 crore, the total money disbursed under the scheme was however lesser in 2020-21 as against ₹273.02 crore in the 2019-20 academic session. The official said the lower disbursement was due to closure of hostels due to Covid-19 pandemic last year.