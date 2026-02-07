Chaibasa , A formal FIR has been lodged in Chaibasa Sadar Police Station on Friday in the case of alleged transfusion of HIV infected blood to children in West Singhbhum district after a high court directive. FIR lodged in HIV blood transfusion case in Chaibasa

Chaibasa Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Tarun Kumar told PTI on Saturday that one of the victim's father, a resident of Hatgamharia in West Singhbhum on Friday late evening lodged the FIR against a suspended Chaibasa Sadar Hospital blood bank's lab technician Manoj Kumar for alleged negligence.

"We are probing into the allegation and questioning Manoj Kumar, who was the blood bank's technician when the incident took place, but has now been suspended. No arrest has been made so far," said the police officer.

The incident, which came to light in October 2025, caused a major uproar in the health department.

The high court had on Wednesday directed the officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station in Chaibasa to register an FIR and take necessary action against those found guilty.

Earlier, a division bench of the court had pulled up the state government for not following the standard operating procedure for blood transfusion, allegedly leading to HIV infection in five children in Jharkhand.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar, while hearing a suo motu PIL, had rapped Health Secretary Ajoy Kumar Singh, following reports that five children of Chaibasa district who underwent blood transfusion, were found to be HIV positive.

The children were thalassemia patients and had come to the Sadar Hospital in Chaibasa for treatment, which included transfusion of blood.

The Jharkhand government had on October 26 suspended the then West Singhbhum civil surgeon and a few other officials in connection with the incident.

Sadar Police Station in-charge Tarun Kumar stated that the father of the victim child had alleged in the complaint that due to the serious negligence of the lab technician, the child was given HIV-infected blood, resulting in the child becoming HIV positive.

After the incident came to light, the state government announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh each to the affected families.

