ED questions J’khand IAS officer in land deals case

RANCHI: The directorate of enforcement (ED) on Monday questioned IAS officer and former Ranchi deputy commissioner Chhavi Ranjan in connection with its probe in a land scam in the state capital, even as the federal agency searched the residence of a government employee Uday Shankar, presently attached with the chief minister’s office.

Jharkhand IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan arrives at ED office in Ranchi on Monday. (PTI)

The development comes 10 days after the federal agency raided 21 locations across three states, including the official and private residence of Ranjan and others, on April 13 in connection with the case.

Ranjan, who arrived at the agency’s zonal office at around 10.30 am, was still being questioned at the time of filing the report. However, the agency sleuths completed their search at Shankar’s official residence, people aware of the development said. Few digital devices and documents have also been seized from Shankar’s possession, a source said.

Ranjan was questioned for around 10 hours before he was allowed to leave. “He is likely to be called for questioning again for which summons would be issued later,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the agency on Monday produced seven accused arrested in the case before the special PMLA court and got a three-day extension of ED custody of six of them.

“Barring one Faiyaz Khan, we sought remand extension of six others. We have been granted three days extension. Faiyaz has been forwarded into judicial custody,” an official said.

Those arrested include a government employee working at the Bargain circle office and land brokers who allegedly are part of a syndicate involved in the fraudulent sale of land.