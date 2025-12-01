Search
Mon, Dec 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Former Ranchi mayor Rama Khalkho assumes charge as J’khand Women’s Congress president

ByRaj Kumar, Ranchi
Published on: Dec 01, 2025 08:11 pm IST

Rama Khalkho assumes charge as Jharkhand Women’s Congress president, aiming to strengthen grassroots outreach and women's empowerment initiatives.

Newly appointed Jharkhand State Women’s Congress president Rama Khalkho on Monday assumed charge from outgoing president Gunjan Singh at the party office on Shradhanand Road here.

National Women’s Congress President with new Jharkhand Women’s Congress chief Rama Khalkho in Ranchi on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
National Women’s Congress President with new Jharkhand Women’s Congress chief Rama Khalkho in Ranchi on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

A swearing in ceremony was organised on the occasion in the presence of National Women’s Congress president, Alka Lamba.

Expressing his confidence in Khalkho, State Congress president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh said she would help take the organisation to the grassroots level of society.

“Women play a crucial role in the organisation, and therefore, the strength of the Mahila Congress is a key pillar of Congress’s strength. The newly appointed president is expected to take the organisation to the grassroots level of society. She will strive to ensure that government schemes for women’s empowerment are implemented through the organisation, ensuring that the government’s objectives are met.” Kamlesh said.

Kamlesh on the occasion also talked about the party’s commitment for safeguarding women’s rights. “Congress plays a vigilant and watchdog role in safeguarding women’s rights, having provided the country with strong female leadership in the form of Indira Gandhi,” he said.

Khalko, who earlier served as mayor of Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC), expressed her commitment for building a strong women’s organisation in the state and working towards resolving women’s problems.

“My goal will be to meet the challenges faced as an organisation. Building a strong women’s organisation in Jharkhand will be our collective goal. We must reach out to half the population and gain their trust. The organisation’s core objective is to understand women’s problems and work towards resolving them. Only then can we increase their trust in the organisation,” she said.

Those present on the occasion included ministers Deepika Pandey Singh, Shilpi Neha Tirkey, Irfan Ansari besides senior party leaders Ravindra Singh, Pradeep Kumar Balmuchu and others.

News / Cities / Ranchi / Former Ranchi mayor Rama Khalkho assumes charge as J’khand Women’s Congress president
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Rama Khalkho was appointed as the new president of Jharkhand State Women’s Congress, taking over from Gunjan Singh during a ceremony attended by National Women’s Congress president Alka Lamba. State Congress president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh emphasized the importance of women's empowerment and grassroots outreach, while Khalkho pledged to strengthen the organization and address women's issues in Jharkhand.