Former Ranchi mayor Rama Khalkho assumes charge as J’khand Women’s Congress president

Newly appointed Jharkhand State Women’s Congress president Rama Khalkho on Monday assumed charge from outgoing president Gunjan Singh at the party office on Shradhanand Road here. National Women’s Congress President with new Jharkhand Women’s Congress chief Rama Khalkho in Ranchi on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

A swearing in ceremony was organised on the occasion in the presence of National Women’s Congress president, Alka Lamba.

Expressing his confidence in Khalkho, State Congress president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh said she would help take the organisation to the grassroots level of society.

“Women play a crucial role in the organisation, and therefore, the strength of the Mahila Congress is a key pillar of Congress’s strength. The newly appointed president is expected to take the organisation to the grassroots level of society. She will strive to ensure that government schemes for women’s empowerment are implemented through the organisation, ensuring that the government’s objectives are met.” Kamlesh said.

Kamlesh on the occasion also talked about the party’s commitment for safeguarding women’s rights. “Congress plays a vigilant and watchdog role in safeguarding women’s rights, having provided the country with strong female leadership in the form of Indira Gandhi,” he said.

Khalko, who earlier served as mayor of Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC), expressed her commitment for building a strong women’s organisation in the state and working towards resolving women’s problems.

“My goal will be to meet the challenges faced as an organisation. Building a strong women’s organisation in Jharkhand will be our collective goal. We must reach out to half the population and gain their trust. The organisation’s core objective is to understand women’s problems and work towards resolving them. Only then can we increase their trust in the organisation,” she said.

Those present on the occasion included ministers Deepika Pandey Singh, Shilpi Neha Tirkey, Irfan Ansari besides senior party leaders Ravindra Singh, Pradeep Kumar Balmuchu and others.