Girl jumps off from hotel’s third floor in Ranchi, injured

RANCHI: In a suicide bid, a girl hailing from West Bengal allegedly jumped off from the third floor of a hotel in Ranchi on Sunday night, officials said on Monday. The girls were partying in the night when the incident happened, police said. (Picture for representation)

According to police, the girl was staying at the hotel for the past few days along with four other girls from West Bengal.

“The incident occurred after midnight which has been captured on the CCTV cameras installed in the hotel,” said Subhanshu Jain, superintendent of police, Ranchi (City).

“After analyzing the CCTV footage it has been established that the girl jumped on her own. Footage established that two girls tried to stop her. They were partying last night when the incident happened. The girl has survived the fall and is talking. We have taken her statement and of other girls and the probe is underway,” said Jain.

On the reason why the girls were staying at the hotel in Ranchi and the motive behind the incident, Jain said, “We have seized the register of guests and CCTV footage of the hotel. We are questioning more people who were also present at the hotel. We are investigating from all angles.”

The staff members at the hotel, located in the Harmu area under Argora police station, said they came to know about the incident after the girls raised an alarm.

“We are not aware who these girls are and why the incident happened. We follow the standard procedure of taking valid identity cards from the guests. We have all records in place,” said Shashwat, a manager of the hotel.