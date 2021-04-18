Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Govt orders closure of edu institutions; wedding attendees cut to 50
ranchi news

Govt orders closure of edu institutions; wedding attendees cut to 50

Chief minister Hemant Soren on Sunday announced that all schools, colleges, coaching, training and aanganwadi centres will remain closed for one month in wake of surge in coronavirus cases in the state
By Bedanti Saran
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 10:17 PM IST
HT Image

Chief minister Hemant Soren on Sunday announced that all schools, colleges, coaching, training and aanganwadi centres will remain closed for one month in wake of surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

The chief minister (CM) also announced that all school and college-level examinations and entrance tests will stand cancelled till further orders.“The government will review the situation after a month. In the meanwhile, it may resort to further restrictions if situation doesn’t improve,” Soren said.

The number of attendees at weddings was also limited to 50 from the existing 200 in the state.

The CM said the government was working on to increase the number of oxygen-supported beds at all medical colleges and hospitals, besides focusing on procuring life-saving drugs.

“While the government is doing everything to increase the number of oxygen-supported beds, it has been noticed that occupancy of beds is also very high. This indicates that infection is spreading very fast. We can’t say how long it will go on ,” the CM said, while also urging citizens to not take the pandemic’s second wave lightly.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jharkhand CM Soren seeks services of doctors, CPMF paramedics deployed in state

Madhupur records 71.60% polling

J’khand sees highest ever single day spike, active cases breach 20k-mark

Campaign for Madhupur by-election ends, over 3.22 lakh to vote on April 17

“The second wave is more destructive than the earlier one. It has gripped people of every age, including children and youngsters. I will urge young people not to step out of their homes unless necessary. Stop going out and wandering, otherwise things will go beyond control,” he cautioned.

Earlier on Saturday last, Soren wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow use of doctors and paramedical association with high number of central paramilitary forces stationed in the state to support the state in the ongoing battle against the virus. He also convened a meeting of all political parties and discussed ways to ameliorate the situation.

Besides advocating for a lockdown, party leaders demanded to increase availability of beds, oxygen cylinders, medicines and testing. They also highlighted alleged reports of patients’ harassment and exploitation by some private hospitals.

Jharkhand on April 17 reported 3,838 positive cases and 30 deaths, while active cases climbed to 25,619.

The state has so far reported 158,953 cases, including 131,928 recoveries, 25,619 active cases and 1,406 deaths. It has, so far this month, discovered as many as 34,752 positive cases with daily average of over 2,044 cases and reported 292 deaths.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP