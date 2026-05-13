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HC demands action plan for Rajrappa temple safety before monsoon

Jharkhand High Court urged Ramgarh to expedite safety measures at Chhinnamastika Temple before monsoon, addressing encroachments and shopkeeper concerns.

Updated on: May 13, 2026 10:49 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Ranchi
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Jharkhand High Court has directed the Ramgarh district administration to expedite safety measures and infrastructure development at the famous Chhinnamastika Temple in Rajarappa. The bench, comprising Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice Anubha Rawat Choudhary, issued these directives during a hearing on a civil contempt case.

Damodar river near Rajrappa temple in Ramgarh (HT FILE)

The hearing took place on Monday. A copy of the order was uploaded on the Jharkhand High Court website on Tuesday.

Expressing serious concern over the upcoming monsoon season, the court emphasised the immediate need for protective netting and barricading at the confluence of the Bhairavi and Damodar rivers. This area is prone to accidental drowning deaths among visiting pilgrims.

In response, deputy commissioner (DC) of Ramgarh, Ritu Raj, who joined the court proceedings virtually, assured the bench that a priority lower-level safety barricade would be built before the monsoon began, independent of the final project report.

The court also addressed the plight of 254 local shopkeepers recently removed from the temple perimeter. The district administration announced that temporary bamboo and asbestos structures would replace their current makeshift plastic covers. These temporary setups will remain operational until permanent commercial spaces are constructed. The tourism department is expected to issue a formal no objection certificate (NOC).

 
Home / Cities / Ranchi / HC demands action plan for Rajrappa temple safety before monsoon
Home / Cities / Ranchi / HC demands action plan for Rajrappa temple safety before monsoon
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