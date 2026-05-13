Jharkhand High Court has directed the Ramgarh district administration to expedite safety measures and infrastructure development at the famous Chhinnamastika Temple in Rajarappa. The bench, comprising Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice Anubha Rawat Choudhary, issued these directives during a hearing on a civil contempt case.

Damodar river near Rajrappa temple in Ramgarh (HT FILE)

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The hearing took place on Monday. A copy of the order was uploaded on the Jharkhand High Court website on Tuesday.

Expressing serious concern over the upcoming monsoon season, the court emphasised the immediate need for protective netting and barricading at the confluence of the Bhairavi and Damodar rivers. This area is prone to accidental drowning deaths among visiting pilgrims.

In response, deputy commissioner (DC) of Ramgarh, Ritu Raj, who joined the court proceedings virtually, assured the bench that a priority lower-level safety barricade would be built before the monsoon began, independent of the final project report.

The court also addressed the plight of 254 local shopkeepers recently removed from the temple perimeter. The district administration announced that temporary bamboo and asbestos structures would replace their current makeshift plastic covers. These temporary setups will remain operational until permanent commercial spaces are constructed. The tourism department is expected to issue a formal no objection certificate (NOC).

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{{^usCountry}} To counter severe summer temperatures, the DC outlined short term welfare measures for pilgrims walking between the river and the temple. The administration is laying down ground mats cooled by continuous water flow to protect devotees from the scorching granite and marble floors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To counter severe summer temperatures, the DC outlined short term welfare measures for pilgrims walking between the river and the temple. The administration is laying down ground mats cooled by continuous water flow to protect devotees from the scorching granite and marble floors. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Following concerns raised by the divisional forest officer regarding illegal commercial encroachment on forest land near Gola and Chitarpur areas, the court ordered a comprehensive verification drive. The Ramgarh DC confirmed that the circle officer would demarcate the territory to clear all illegal hotels and structures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following concerns raised by the divisional forest officer regarding illegal commercial encroachment on forest land near Gola and Chitarpur areas, the court ordered a comprehensive verification drive. The Ramgarh DC confirmed that the circle officer would demarcate the territory to clear all illegal hotels and structures. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Furthermore, the cleared forest land, or alternative government plots, will be utilised by Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) and the state to build a dedicated hospital to handle local medical emergencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Furthermore, the cleared forest land, or alternative government plots, will be utilised by Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) and the state to build a dedicated hospital to handle local medical emergencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The HC directed the Ramgarh DC, administrative officials, and project consultants to appear in person on May 15 with the finalised Detailed Project Report (DPR). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The HC directed the Ramgarh DC, administrative officials, and project consultants to appear in person on May 15 with the finalised Detailed Project Report (DPR). {{/usCountry}}

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