Hemant Soren assures justice in Sahebganj women police station in-charge death case

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, who has already ordered a judicial probe into the alleged death by suicide case of Sahebganj women police station in-charge Rupa Tirkey last month, assured her family members Friday that the inquiry will be fair and impartial.

A delegation comprising Tirkey's mother, Padmavati Oraon, father Devanand Tirkey and MLA Bandhu Tirkey among others called on the CM during the day showing dis-satisfaction in the probe so far and stating that they suspected 'murder' of Tirkey and not suicide.

The chief minister said that the Jharkhand government has constituted a one-member inquiry commission to investigate the case of unnatural death and justice would be ensured at all cost. Those found guilty will not be spared, Soren said.

The state government had on June 8 issued a notification with regard to forming a judicial probe team under section-3 of the Commission of Inquiry Act. The commission was formed at the instance of the chief minister.

A police sub inspector of the 2018 batch, Tirkey had allegedly died by suicide in early May at her government accomodation in Sahebganj.

Retired former Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Vinod Kumar Gupta has been given the responsibility of the probe and has been asked to submit the report within six months. The commission will look into all the matters related to the alleged suicide by Tirkey. The opposition BJP in the state had been demanding a CBI probe into the matter.

On Monday, Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu had summoned Director General of Police, Jharkhand, Neeraj Sinha to take the details including probe undergoing in the case.