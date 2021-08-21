Home / Cities / Ranchi News / If BJP has its way, saffron will be hoisted in place of tricolour: Cong leader
  • Jharkhand Congress president and state finance minister Rameshwar Oraon made the remarks while speaking on the recent announcement by PM Narendra Modi to rename the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 03:03 PM IST

Launching a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jharkhand Congress president and state finance minister Rameshwar Oraon on Friday said that if the ruling party at the Centre have its way, saffron will be hoisted in place of the tricolour.

Oraon on Friday inaugurated Rajiv Gandhi Senior Citizen Park in Ranchi on the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister of India.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "Rajiv Gandhi was the founder of modern India. He was the originator of the era. Once we had telephone sets, now it became handy and compact. From calling to watching a live football match, mobile phones brought the world into our hands. Now BJP cannot change the reality. They may change the names, but it hardly matters. Rajiv Gandhi resides in people's hearts."

"Those who have got the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award will remember the present name. Major Dhyan Chand was a great man. I am not against him. But what BJP is doing is dangerous. Will they change the name of the country too? If they have their way, saffron will be hoisted in place of the tricolour. But the country will not accept them," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 6 announced that the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award will now be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

This came a day after the Indian men's hockey team won the Bronze medal after 41 years at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020.

