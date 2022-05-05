IMA threatens strike as Dhanbad doctor ‘leaves’ city after extortion calls, threat

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has threatened to shut medical services, including emergency, in Dhanbad from May 9 if the police fail to crack down against those behind threats and extortion calls to an eminent surgeon who has since “left the city out of fear”.

IMA secretary (Dhanbad chapter), Dr Sushil Kumar, said they have intimated the district police about their deadline. “If we don’t see palpable action in the next two days, we will shut our services from May 9 and doctors from across the state would join us. This is an unprecedented situation where the leading surgeon of the city is running around for his life,” he said.

The doctor under alleged threat, Samir Kumar, is a leading general and laproscopic surgeon of Dhanbad and runs 50-bed Suyash Clinic in the city.

Speaking on phone from an undisclosed location, he said he left the city on Tuesday with his family and is not going to return till the time he feels safe. “When I left my hospital, there were two patients still there. I have asked my doctor friends to look after them till they are discharged. No new patient would be admitted. I am in a public life. You never know who comes to meet me. I won’t return to the city until I see police action that instils confidence that me and my family are safe in the town,” said Kumar.

He said he had met the Dhanbad senior superintendent of police (SSP) on Monday along with IMA secretary Sushil Kumar and sought action.

The doctor said he had been receiving threat calls for the past one month despite having informed the police.

“Initially, when I was getting WhatsApp calls, I did not take them seriously. Then I received a message in the name of jailed gangster Aman Singh, demanding ₹1 crore or face death. The message directed me to go to Dhanbad jail gate where someone would meet me. I informed police and also got a complaint registered. I was provided a body guard who was removed a few days later,” said Kumar.

“When I again received threat call this Monday saying neither police nor media would protect me, I met the SSP again along with the IMA secretary. I was provided a body guard again, but I left the city the next day,” he said.

Dhanbad SSP Sanjeev Kumar said they are close to cracking the case and also plan to shift Aman Singh to other jail.

“We have got leads. We are collecting evidence. Very soon, people associated with the gangster would be arrested. We have also filed application before court to shift Aman Singh to some other jail. As far as security of the victim is concerned, we immediately him provided body guard but he left the city. He told me he was leaving for personal reasons. We assure that all required action would be taken against the accused in a day or two,” the officer said.