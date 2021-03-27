Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Jailed former BJP MLA files contempt case against IG
Former BJP legislator and murder accused Sanjeev Singh has moved the Jharkhand high court, seeking a direction to Dhanbad lower court to initiate criminal contempt proceeding against inspector general (IG), prison, and jail superintendent of Dhanbad divisional jail for not shifting him to Dhanbad jail from Dumka prison despite court orders
By Bedanti Saran, Ranchi
UPDATED ON MAR 27, 2021 10:29 PM IST
“The lower court is delaying in passing necessary and appropriate order with regard to initiation of criminal contempt proceeding against IG (prison) and jail superintendent,” Singh stated in his petition filed recently on Friday.

Accused of murdering his cousin and Congress leader Neeraj Singh, the former BJP MLA in February this year was shifted to Dumka central jail from Dhanbad jail, citing security reasons. However, Singh moved a lower court, challenging the decision.

Later on February 25, a court of special session judge directed the jail administration to shift the former legislator back to Dhanbad, but the same was yet to be complied with.

Niraj Singh and four others were killed in an indiscriminate firing at Dhanbad’s steel gate on March 21, 2017.It was alleged that Sanjeev Singh and around nine others intercepted Niraj’s SUV at the steel gate and opened firing, in which four people, including Niraj, were killed.

Following the incident, Sanjeev was arrested and sent to Dhanbad jail.

A month later, he was shifted to Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Central Jail. The former legislator approached the Dhanbad court at the time and then the Jharkhand high court for shifting him back to Dhanbad jail. On court’s order, he was sent to Dhanbad jail in 2018.

In his recent petition, Singh argued that his shifting to one jail from another was violation of the relevant provisions of the Prisoners’ Act, 1900, rules of Bihar jail manual and Supreme Court’s orders.

