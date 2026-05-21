Ranchi, A total of 27 Maoists surrendered before the police here on Thursday in the presence of Jharkhand DGP Tadasha Mishra, and these Naxals will be rehabilitated with full support, officials said.

Jharkhand: 27 Maoists surrender before police in Ranchi

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The ultras, belonging to the banned CPI , laid down arms before senior officers of the Jharkhand Police, Jharkhand Jaguar and the CRPF, among other units, they said.

"Twenty-seven Maoists, wanted in a large number of cases, surrendered before the police under 'Operation Navjeevan'. A total of 22 Maoists were killed, 44 arrested and 29 surrendered in 2026. We appeal to the remaining few to return to the mainstream," a senior police officer said.

Mishra said combined efforts by security forces to eliminate extremism will continue in the state, and the 27 Maoists who surrendered on Thursday will be rehabilitated with full support.

"We appeal to those who have not surrendered to shun the path of violence and come to the mainstream," CRPF IG Saket Singh said.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the surrendered Maoists belong to the group of the last active politburo member of the CPI , Misir Besra, who carries a bounty of ₹1 crore and was active in the Saranda and Kolhan regions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the surrendered Maoists belong to the group of the last active politburo member of the CPI , Misir Besra, who carries a bounty of ₹1 crore and was active in the Saranda and Kolhan regions. {{/usCountry}}

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Among the surrendered Maoists, seven were 'sub-zonal commanders' including Sagen Aangariya alias Dokol , wanted in 123 cases, Gadi Munda alias Gulshan , wanted in 48 cases, Nagendra Munda alias Prabhant Munda , wanted in 38 criminal cases and Sachin Beg of the JJMP.

Six 'area commanders' also laid down arms. Of the seven, five carried a reward of ₹5 lakh each, they said.

Security forces also seized a large quantity of arms and ammunition based on information provided by the surrendered Maoists, which included five INSAS and nine SLR rifles, and 2,987 rounds of cartridges, the officials said.

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The Besra-led squad was split into two to three groups after security personnel conducted an operation on April 27 in Saranda forest, they said.

Some core members of his squad went with Besra's associate Asim Mandal, who also carries a bounty of ₹1 crore, another official said.

"Now, around 16 to 17 Maoists remain in Saranda forest. Security forces are making all efforts to trace both Besra and Mandal," said Chaibasa SP Amit Renu.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.