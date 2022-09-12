Jharkhand: 4 held for barging into Ranchi school, molesting girls

Four youths have been arrested for allegedly barging into a government-run high school in Jharkhand capital Ranchi carrying guns and molesting girls, besides assaulting and threatening the school staff who objected to their act, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on September 5 during the Teacher’s Day function at Project High School, Sadma, on the outskirts of Ranchi.

It has also been alleged that the group threatened a few girls to either accept their friendship or they would be kidnapped from outside the school.

As the matter escalated, a police complaint was lodged on September 10 after a meeting was organized by the school management with the villagers in presence of the police officials. Ashish Mahto, a clerk at the school and the complainant in the case, has alleged the group also harassed female teachers in the school and gave him life threats when he objected and directed them to leave the school premise.

Four of the five named accused in the case were arrested on Sunday night, police said.

“As soon as we received the complaint, an FIR was lodged. A team was formed to investigate and track the accused. Four of the five accused were apprehended last night. Our team is looking for the fifth accused,” said Kishor Kaushal, senior superintendent of police, Ranchi.

The four arrested were identified as Muzammil Ansari, Firdaus Ansari, Zameel Ansari and Taufeeq Ansari. All are residents of the same village, Mayapur, an official said.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 143 (rioting), 448 (house trespass), 452 (house trespass after preparation to hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 351 (wrongful restraint), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage modesty of woman), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation), an official said.