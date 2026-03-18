Jharkhand Assembly adopts resolution against VB-G RAM G Act, will be sent to Centre

The Jharkhand government on Wednesday adopted a resolution against the V-B G RAM G Act 2025, underlining that no changes should be made to the soul of the MNREGA Act 2005 to ‘protect’ the lakhs of job card holders across the country. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren in the Assembly on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Moved by the state’s rural development minister Deepika Pandey Singh, the resolution also demanded that the government ensure job card holders receive a minimum of 150 days of work annually. As per the resolution, adopted by a voice vote, it would be sent to the Centre for its perusal.

The Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB—G RAM G) Bill, 2025, was passed by both the Houses of Parliament on December 18, 2025, and received presidential assent shortly after. It replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005, aiming to modernise rural employment and enhance the guaranteed wage employment from 100 to 125 days per financial year, besides amending some key elements of the Act including its funding, which would now be shared by the Centre and the states.

The Bill was passed amid protests, both inside the Parliament and on the streets across the country, especially by the Congress party which was in power when MNREGA Act, 2005 was passed. Moving the resolution, Congress minister Deepika Pandey Singh, said that the MNREGA Act had become a lifeline for the rural populace and the new Act would harm rural livelihoods.

“In a state like Jharkhand, this scheme is a lifeline for lakhs of people in the rural areas. The new law can affect the rural livelihoods. The new Bill changed the funding pattern from being fully funded by the Centre to a 60:40 ratio between the Centre and the states. It goes against the spirit of the federal structure,” the minister said.

“The new Bill also takes away the rights of the Gram Sabha and the bodies chosen under PESA to select on-the-ground work. The proposed digital interventions are also impractical, especially in Jharkhand’s rural areas,” the minister added.

While a few BJP members wanted to intervene, Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto put the resolution to vote, and it passed by voice vote.