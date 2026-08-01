Jharkhand BJP MPs protest at Parliament House over exam irregularities

Bharatiya Janata Party MPs from Jharkhand on Friday demanded a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in the state, accusing the JMM-led government of jeopardising the future of students and targeting the Congress for what they termed ‘double standards’ over examination-related issues.

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The BJP MPs held a sit-in protest near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises to press their demand. On Thursday, the MPs protested at the Makar Dwar cornering the INDIA bloc government in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Koderma MP and Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi alleged that students in Jharkhand have been protesting for the past five days over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination and reports of paper leaks.

“The state government has entrusted the conduct of these examinations to companies that have been blacklisted. Such companies are playing with the future of our youth,” she said.

Claiming the Congress and their INDIA bloc allies speak selectively on examination-related issues, Devi said, “They speak about the concerns of students in Delhi, but is Jharkhand not a part of the country? They do not speak about the youth of Jharkhand or their future because their government is in power there. Today, all of us MPs sitting here demand accountability from the Jharkhand chief minister and education minister. Ever since the INDI alliance government came to power in Jharkhand, there have been irregularities and malpractice in every examination.”

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{{^usCountry}} Ranchi MP and Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth said lakhs of youths in Jharkhand have been holding a sit-in protest despite heavy rain and demanding a CBI investigation into alleged examination irregularities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ranchi MP and Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth said lakhs of youths in Jharkhand have been holding a sit-in protest despite heavy rain and demanding a CBI investigation into alleged examination irregularities. {{/usCountry}}

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“There have been allegations of paper leaks in JPSC and SSC examinations. It has also happened for the first time in India where, according to allegations, an entire hotel was booked on lease so that answer sheets could be filled there,” he claimed.

Questioning the state government’s handling of the matter, Seth said the state government ordered a CID probe to create an eyewash. “But a CID inquiry, in my view, simply means putting the matter into cold storage. A CBI probe is necessary to establish the truth,” he asserted, urging Rahul Gandhi to visit Ranchi and meet the thousands of young people sitting on protest

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Rajya Sabha MP and Jharkhand BJP chief Aditya Sahu alleged repeated irregularities in Jharkhand’s recruitment examinations over the past several years.

“Over the past six years, there have been repeated allegations of irregularities and paper leaks in various recruitment examinations, including the excise constable recruitment, JPSC, CGL, JSSC, or police constable recruitment

Why does the Congress remain silent on these issues in Jharkhand,” he questioned.

He said the BJP has demanded a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in these examinations, asserting that those responsible should be sent to jail.