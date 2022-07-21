Jharkhand braces for drought, minister orders for contingency plan

Jharkhand, which has recorded around 58 per cent deficiency in monsoon rainfall, is headed towards drought, forcing the agriculture department to scout for relief measures for farmers, including implementation of the state crop relief scheme to compensate the possible crop loss.

“The total sowing this season is less than 10 per cent across the state. The rain deficiency in the state is around 58 per cent. In a few districts, sowing average is extremely low. In Pakur, it’s just about 1.6 per cent. All districts have been directed to prepare a contingency plan, including alternate crop selection. Some have already submitted their plans while the rest would provide it soon,” said state’s agriculture minister Badal Patralekh, who held a review meeting on Thursday with officials concerned.

According to weather officials, 12 of the 24 districts in the state have registered deficient rainfall so far while 10 others fall under large deficient category. Only two districts in the state, East and West Singhbhum, have recorded normal rainfall this monsoon.

Though the weatherman has predicted good rains over the next two weeks, the sowing season in the state is already over.

“From July 22 to July 28, widespread rain, with isolated heavy rainfall, is expected over the state. Cumulatively normal rainfall would be observed in this period. Cumulatively normal rainfall is predicted for the state in the following week as well,” said scientist Abhishek Anand of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Ranchi.

The agriculture minister said though the weather department has predicted good rains over the next few days, it seems the damage has already been done. “Even if we have good rains now, the main agriculture season has been hit. We are starting the process to implement the Rajya Fasal Raahat Yojna to compensate for crop loss. Based on crop cutting g experiment, farmers would compensated for their loss. The farmers could register themselves for it online,” said Patralekh.

Under the scheme, those farmers who have crop loss between 30-50 per cent would be given compensation at the rate of ₹3,000 per acre with an upper cap of ₹15,000.

“If the crop loss is more than 60 per cent, farmers would be compensated at the rate of ₹4,000 per acre with an upper cap of ₹20,000. However, if a drought is declared in the state, then this scheme won’t be implemented. Farmers would then be compensated as per the disaster management rules,” said the minister.