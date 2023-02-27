Jharkhand budget session: Soren govt has zero tolerance against corruption, says Governor

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan said the Hemant Soren government is firmly committed to a corruption-free Jharkhand. Jharkhand Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan addresses the House on the first day of Budget Session in Ranchi on Monday. (ANI)

Outlining the blueprint of the state government in his opening address of the budget session in the assembly that began on Monday, Radhakrishnan said, “The government working on a policy of zero tolerance on corruption. A total of 70 cases related to corruption have been registered so far in the last one year, and 54 of them have been successfully investigated. A total of 53 public servants were arrested on various charges of corruption.”

Delivering the speech in English, Radhakrishnan also listed the achievements of the state government in the past three years, besides welfare schemes launched during the period including loan waiver, universalisation of pension and scheme to increase coverage of ration card holders.

The budget session of the assembly, which would run till March 25, is, however, set to be stormy.The opposition BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) is gearing up to corner the government over a host of issues, with emphasis on alleged corruption and employment policy of the government that was scrapped by the Jharkhand high court.

Addressing reporters after the meeting of the BJP legislature party, its leader Babulal Marandi said, “The world is seeing how crores have been unearthed from possession of IAS officer Puja Singhal. Recently, we have seen the kind of recovery during ED raid at engineer Veerendra Ram. Media reports said he wore shirts worth ₹35,000 and drank water imported from Paris. The government will have to explain why it kept sitting on the ACB file against Ram and why no action has been taken against Singhal. We will raise the issue in the House.”

The BJP leader said his party would also raise the issue of employment and domicile policy.

“Hemant Soren pulled down government of Arjun Munda in 2013 in the name of domicile policy and himself became CM but did nothing over it. Then he kept making hue and cry over domicile policy for five years. And after coming to power in 2019, they came up with a faulty policy as pressure started mounting. But it has been scrapped by the HC. The youth is on the street, and we will give them a voice,” he said.

Officials in the government, not willing to be named, however, said the government is likely to come up with its new employment policy during the budget session. The fourth budget of Hemant Soren government will be presented on March 3.

