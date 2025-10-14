Jharkhand cabinet approves proposal to notify part of Saranda forest as wildlife sanctuary

RANCHI: The Jharkhand cabinet on Tuesday cleared the proposal to notify a portion of the Saranda forest in the West Singhbhum district as a wildlife sanctuary, even as chief minister Hemant Soren underlined that the lives of the Scheduled Tribes who have been forest dwellers for ages should not be disturbed and their rights should be protected. Villagers crossing dense the Saranda forest to reach their village (FILE PHOTO)

The development comes a day before the state government files an affidavit in an ongoing contempt hearing on the matter in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

On October 10, the top court sought an undertaking from the Jharkhand government to notify the Saranda wildlife sanctuary within a week and clarified that the declaration will not impact the mining activity carried out by Steel Authority of India Limited, among others, in the designated area measuring over 31,000 hectares.

“The cabinet approved the proposal of the department of forest & climate change to notify 314.65 square kilometre area of Saranda forest in West Singhbhum as wildlife sanctuary, besides notification of a zone extending up to 1 kilometre as eco sensitive zone,” cabinet secretary Vandan Dadel told reporters after the meeting.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet briefing, chief minister Hemant Soren raised concerns about the impact that the step could have on the lives of the forest dwellers.

“A decision was taken as the government has to file a reply in the apex court tomorrow. The issue was discussed at length in the meeting. It was agreed upon that none of the forest dwellers should be displaced from the forest. It also needs to be ensured that the forest dwellers continue to enjoy their rights under the Forest Rights Act. They should continue to enjoy all the benefits of the welfare schemes of the Centre and the state government. They should also be allowed to practise their customary laws and practices,” the chief minister said.

Even as the government approved the proposal, tribal community members in West Singhbhum district held a series of protests claiming that it could affect their livelihood and their age-old practices. They have sought a rethink and announced an economic blockade of Kolhan over the issue on October 25.