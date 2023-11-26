Jharkhand CM calls upon tribals, Dalits to unit to oust BJP from Centre

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Saturday called for unity among scheduled tribes and castes to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power at the Centre and bring in a government that “belongs to the tribals, Dalits and minorities”.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren addressed an event in Pakur on Saturday

Addressing an event in Pakur on Saturday as part of his government’s outreach initiative “Aapki Yojna, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar”, Soren also alleged he was being targeted by the opposition in the state with false corruption allegations, but he was unfazed.

“We get the opportunity only once in five years to differentiate between right and wrong (people). There are 131 seats reserved for scheduled tribes and scheduled castes in Lok Sabha. If Adivasis and Dalits come together, we can ensure these corrupt people do not come back to power, and we will be able to form a government of Adivasis and Dalits,” said Soren, who is also the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

While the general election is due in mid-2024, Jharkhand assembly polls are scheduled later next year.

Calling upon the people to take advantage of the camps being organised at the panchayat level and apply for benefits under different schemes, the chief minister directed officials to increase counters meant for enrolling beneficiaries under the Abua Awas scheme, launched by the state government to provide three-room homes to the poor.

“We are getting feedback that the longest queue is at the Agua Awas Yojna counter. I directed the officials to double the number of counters. We are fulfilling our electoral promise of providing houses. It would take expenditure of around ₹17,000 crore to provide houses to around 8.5 lakh people but we are committed to that,” said Soren.

On the opposition’s allegations of corruption against him in view of the summons by the Enforcement Directorate, Soren dared the Centre to take penal action against him.

“If you can, put me in jail if I have committed any wrong. I dare you to punish me. We have been hearing such threats for generations. We know how to deal with it,” the chief minister said.

HT tried to get a response from the BJP on Soren’s comments but did not get one immediately.