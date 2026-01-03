The Hemant Soren government is set to come up with a digital platform where people of the state would be able to connect one-on-one with the chief minister and get their grievances redressed, people aware of the development said on Saturday. Jharkhand CM’s digital outreach platform in offing

Sources in the government said the information and public relations department has already instituted a committee to determine the infrastructural requirement, the scope of its work and the cost of the project.

“The idea is to put in place an interactive platform wherein the chief minister can engage with people directly and address their grievances. The project would also entail a back hand mechanism to follow up on the complaints received through the platform. Once the committee submits its report, a proposal would be sent to the chief minister for his approval before tenders are floated for its implementation,” an official aware of the development said.

Officials said till now the chief minister’s office has been scanning complaints of people either through social media platforms, besides the traditional means of receiving written complaints in the CMO. In the previous Raghubar Das government, the chief minister used to hold a monthly Janta Darbar in the CMO, wherein he used to give on spot directions for grievance redressal, besides reviewing the status of the previous complaints.

Besides, the state government is also set to kick start an awareness and notification outreach initiative, wherein digital boards of the state government would be installed in public places, offering dynamic, real-time content informing people and the beneficiaries about the schemes being run by the government and the procedure to avail them.

Officials said currently, static boards are used which are rudimentary, and they only serve the purpose up to a basic level.

“The idea is to provide dynamic and real time content in multiple languages. It would serve for location-based targeting according to the beneficiaries and the scheme besides having interactive features such as touchboards and QR codes. It could be leveraged further by multiple departments,” an official said.

These boards could be installed in government offices, educational institutions, healthcare institutions, public service centres, transport hubs and other public areas, officials said.