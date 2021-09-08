Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Jharkhand CM Soren invites BJP to join delegation to PM over caste census
ranchi news

Jharkhand CM Soren invites BJP to join delegation to PM over caste census

The issue of caste census has united opposition parties in several Hindi heartland states such as Bihar, UP and Jharkhand.Soren said he was planning to lead an all party delegation to the PM over the matter
By Vishal Kant
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said he was also in favour of passing a resolution in state assembly for increasing OBC reservation quota. (PTI)

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said in assembly on Wednesday that he has requested a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the contentious issue of caste census. Soren added that the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was also invited to join the delegation to meet the PM.

“I have written to the Prime Minister seeking his time. I want to lead a delegation of all parties to present our views on caste census. I want members from both treasury and opposition benches to join us,” said Soren.

Reacting to the CM’s statement, senior BJP legislator and former minister Neelkanth Singh Munda said while his party was ready to cooperate on the issue of caste census, the CM should also take up the issue of “dwindling population of tribals in the state”.

Sudesh Mahto, former deputy CM and president of AJSU Party, an ally of the BJP, asked the CM to also inform the House about his electoral promise to expand the reservation for the Other Backward Castes (OBCs) in the state to 27% from existing 14 %. AJSU Party, too, has taken a clear stand in favour of caste census.

RELATED STORIES

“It’s good that you have sought time on caste census, let us know what happened to the 27% OBC reservation. That should not be an issue now as the Centre has already delegated the power to list OBCs to the states,” Mahto said.

Replying to this, CM said the government was working on it and he was in favour of passing a unanimous resolution on OBC reservation as a message to the Centre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jharkhand assembly clears 75% quota in private jobs for locals

No Covid deaths due to lack of oxygen: Jharkhand govt

Jharkhand assembly: Select committee clears Bill reserving 75% jobs in pvt sector for locals

Jharkhand assembly: BJP creates ruckus over ‘Namaz room’
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP