Jharkhand Cong legislator booked for ‘obstructing public servant on duty’

The Hazaribag police in Jharkhand have booked Congress legislator from Barkagaon, Amba Prasad, for obstructing public servants from discharging duty after half a dozen tractor drivers took their vehicles away from the police station which were seized and parked at Katkamdag police station allegedly in presence of the legislator, police officials said.

“An FIR has been filed against Barakagon MLA under Section 353 of the IPC (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). We also received a complaint from the legislator. We have registered that as well. An investigation is on,” said Hazaribag Superintendent of Police (SP) Kartik S.

The tractor drivers, allegedly carrying illegal sand, who fled with the vehicle, are said to be supporters of the legislator. Prasad visited the police station on Tuesday after learning of the seizure and the drivers drove away with their sand-laden tractors allegedly in Prasad’s presence.

Seven out of eight tractors have been seized again ever since even as two separate FIRs have been filed in the incident -one against tractor driver and owners and the second against the legislator.

Police officials said the legislator has also filed a counter case accusing officials of misbehaviour.

Barkagaon MLA Amba Prasad, a first-time legislator and the youngest in the current Jharkhand assembly, could not be reached for her comment. She is a second-generation politician with both her parents, father Yogendra Saw and mother Nirmala Devi, having represented the constituency in the past.

Illegal sand mining is a major issue in the state. Several legislators, including from the ruling Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), have raised the issue repeatedly in the assembly sessions.