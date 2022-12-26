Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Jharkhand: Congress legislator Mamata Devi loses membership post conviction

Jharkhand: Congress legislator Mamata Devi loses membership post conviction

ranchi news
Updated on Dec 26, 2022 10:15 PM IST

A special MP/MLA court had awarded five years imprisonment to Devi and 12 others on December 13, in a case related to violent protest at Gola in Ramgarh district.

Congress MLA Mamta Devi. (HT Photo)
Congress MLA Mamta Devi. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

RANCHI: The Jharkhand assembly on Monday disqualified Congress legislator from Ramgarh Mamta Devi following her conviction in a criminal case, people aware of the development said.

A special MP/MLA court had awarded five years imprisonment to Devi and 12 others on December 13, in a case related to violent protest at Gola in Ramgarh district.

Assembly officials said secretary issued the disqualification notification on direction from the Speaker.

“The disqualification notification has been issued as per the rules of Representation of People’s Act, 1951, which mandates immediate disqualification of any member who has been convicted with punishment of two years imprisonment or more,” an official said.

Devi is the second Congress legislator to be disqualified from the assembly this year after being convicted in a criminal case.

In March, Jharkhand Congress working president and Mandar MLA Bandhu Tirkey was disqualified after being awarded three years imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case.

Congress, which is the second largest ally in the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD combine in the state, still has 17 legislators in the house of 81. The JMM is the lead partner with 30 members while RJD has one legislator.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out