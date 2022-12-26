Jharkhand: Congress legislator Mamata Devi loses membership post conviction

RANCHI: The Jharkhand assembly on Monday disqualified Congress legislator from Ramgarh Mamta Devi following her conviction in a criminal case, people aware of the development said.

A special MP/MLA court had awarded five years imprisonment to Devi and 12 others on December 13, in a case related to violent protest at Gola in Ramgarh district.

Assembly officials said secretary issued the disqualification notification on direction from the Speaker.

“The disqualification notification has been issued as per the rules of Representation of People’s Act, 1951, which mandates immediate disqualification of any member who has been convicted with punishment of two years imprisonment or more,” an official said.

Devi is the second Congress legislator to be disqualified from the assembly this year after being convicted in a criminal case.

In March, Jharkhand Congress working president and Mandar MLA Bandhu Tirkey was disqualified after being awarded three years imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case.

Congress, which is the second largest ally in the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD combine in the state, still has 17 legislators in the house of 81. The JMM is the lead partner with 30 members while RJD has one legislator.