Jharkhand Congress MLA praises Taliban for US pullout from Af; BJP hits back

By Vishal Kant
UPDATED ON SEP 03, 2021 04:01 PM IST
Congress legislator and former working president of the party’s state unit Irfan Ansari on Friday expressed his support for Taliban by saying they have done a good job in forcing the US forces to leave Afghanistan.

Speaking to reporters at Jharkhand assembly after the first day of the monsoon session, Ansari said, “They should be lauded as they chased the Americans away from Afghanistan. We all know the kind of excesses the American forces committed in Afghanistan,” said Ansari, a two-term Congress legislator from Jamtara.

To a specific question if by saying so, he was not supporting a front which is widely viewed as a terrorist organisation, Ansari said, “Yes, they are a terrorist organisation but they have acted as revolutionary in forcing the American occupation out of that country.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back by saying such a statement shows the “Talibani mindset of the Congress”.

“He is speaking this language because the Congress itself has a Talibani mindset. He is supporting a terrorist organisation that is know for cruelty against women and minorities. Women are fleeing Afghanistan because of their fear. Does Ansari want to see similar things happening here,” said Biranchi Narayan, chief whip of the BJP in Jharkhand assembly.

