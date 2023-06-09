3 dead, many feared trapped after illegal coal mine collapses in Jharkhand's Dhanbad. Video

At least three people have died and many are feared trapped after an illegal coal mine collapsed in Jharkhand's Dhanbad on Friday, news agency PTI reported citing an official.

Many workers are feared trapped after an illegal coal mine collapsed in Jharkhand's Dhanbad on Friday. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Portion of BCCL (Bharat Coking Coal Limited) open mine collapsed. One body has been recovered. A number of deaths are being verified. We are waiting for BCCL's report. Action will be taken according to the report,” said Sanjeev Kumar, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Dhanbad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the report, the incident occurred at 10.30am at Bhowra Colliery area of BCCL, about 21 km from Dhanbad city.

An eyewitness claimed that many local villagers were engaged in illegal mining when the mine caved in.

"With the help of the locals, three persons were brought out from the debris and taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead," the eyewitness said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON