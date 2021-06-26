Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Jharkhand: Districts to conduct gap assessment of pvt hospitals
ranchi news

Jharkhand: Districts to conduct gap assessment of pvt hospitals

The state health department has directed all districts to get a gap assessment conducted of the existing infrastructure and equipment at private paediatric hospitals under their jurisdiction
By HT Correspondent, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 09:54 PM IST
HT Image

The state health department has directed all districts to get a gap assessment conducted of the existing infrastructure and equipment at private paediatric hospitals under their jurisdiction.

The direction comes as part of the preparation, prevention and planning manual for a probable third wave of Covid-19 pandemic, officials said on Saturday.

In an order issued on Friday by in-charge of third wave state control room Bhuvnesh Pratap Singh, the districts have been directed to conduct gap assessment and hold review meeting with hospital executives and verify the checklist provided by authorities.

The officials need to take adequate measures to fill the gap and provide action taken report back to the paediatric health cell of the national health mission, the order stated.

“After the assessment, if required, the health department will also provide private hospitals with equipment such as oxygen cylinders and concentrators on rent, as the goverment has enough stock of such equipment now,” said Siddharth Tripathi, nodal officer of health department’s Information, Education and Communication (IEC) wing.

Special vaccination drive for truckers travelling to and from Bangladesh

Meanwhile, the state government will conduct a special drive to inoculate drivers and helpers involved in transportation of goods to and from Bangladesh.

“It is being done after direction from the high commissioner to Bangladesh to inoculate them on priority in order to contain the spread of virus,” said Tripathi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Twitter user's idea on how to 'trap' mosquitoes leaves people in splits

Video shows incredible view of Western Ghats from Vistadome coach

Dog that is not a fan of lollypop reacts on being offered one. Watch

‘Aunty skates’: Saree-clad 46-year-old skater wows people. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP