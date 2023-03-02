Jharkhand government withdraws 2021 recruitment policy

The Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand cabinet on Thursday withdrew the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examination (amendment) rules 2021, which made it mandatory for job aspirants from the general category to have passed class 10th and 12th from the state to apply for the grade III & grade IV jobs.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren (File Photo)

The cabinet also approved the inclusion of Hindi, English and Sanskrit in the list of regional language papers, which were kept out of it earlier.

“The cabinet has approved deleting the provision of class 10th and 12th from the examination rules. It will be applicable for examinations conducted by the JSSC at 10th, intermediate and graduate levels. Three languages including Hindi, English and Sanskrit have also been added to the list of regional languages paper,” said Ajoy Kumar Singh, cabinet secretary in charge.

On December 16 last year, the Jharkhand high court struck down the employment policy brought in by the Soren-led government in 2021, which amended the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examination rules, making passing class 10th and 12th from a school in Jharkhand mandatory for job aspirants belonging to the general category to apply for grade III & IV jobs.

In effect, the state government has brought back the policy which was in force in the state prior to 2016.

As per the revised arrangement, 60% of the seats, for which the JSSC would conduct examinations, would be reserved for locals by the virtue of job reservation to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (SC), Other Backward Class (OBC) category and the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category. The rest 40% of seats would be in the open category.

In the new policy, the government had also reserved 100% of grade III & IV jobs for locals in 13 of the 14 districts which fall under Schedule V of the constitution, a special provision meant to safeguard the rights of tribals.

