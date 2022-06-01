Jharkhand govt orders probe into BJP leaders’ ‘disproportionate assets’
RANCHI: The Jharkhand government has ordered the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to probe the alleged disproportionate assets of five Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, who served as ministers in former chief minister Raghubar Das’s Cabinet.
In a statement issued late on Tuesday, the government said the probe has been ordered in light of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Pankaj Yadav in 2020 in the Jharkhand high court regarding the assets.
Pankaj Yadav said the petition against Amar Bauri, Neelkanth Singh Munda, Neera Yadav, Randhir Singh, and Louis Marandi, who were part of Das’s Cabinet from 2014 to 2019, is yet to be listed for hearing in the court.
“We have provided details of the growth in their declared assets. We have compared their election affidavits for 2014 and 2019 [polls]. There has been a sharp increase [in their assets] ranging from 200 to around 1200% in five years. If the ACB asks us, we will provide more proof to back our claims.”
The petitioner has also made ACB, the income tax department, and the chief secretary parties to the PIL. The high court also ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged embezzlement of funds for the 34th National Games held in Ranchi in 2011 last month based on another PIL. It transferred the inquiry from the ACB to the federal agency.
There was no immediate response from the BJP leaders.
