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Jharkhand HC institutes suo motu PIL for scarcity of doctors in jails across state

Jharkhand HC institutes suo motu PIL for scarcity of doctors in jails across state

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 09:03 pm IST
PTI |
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Ranchi, The Jharkhand High Court today on Thursday instituted a public interest litigation on the scarcity of doctors in the jails across the state.

Jharkhand HC institutes suo motu PIL for scarcity of doctors in jails across state

A division bench of Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Sanjay Prasad was hearing a criminal appeal when they were informed that the appellant was a patient suffering from renal problems.

The patient had filed a petition for his suspension of sentence and release from jail in order to avail better medical treatment.

The petition mentioned that the medical facility in the jail is not sufficient for his treatment and he ought to be released on bail to avail better medical treatment in a private facility.

The state government had earlier sought an adjournment in the matter to file its reply.

By the time the government could file its reply, it was informed to the court that the patient who had filed the petition had passed away in jail due to lack of proper treatment.

Meanwhile, the kith and kin of the appellant who died in jail due to lack of proper treatment have been given liberty by the high court to seek compensation from the government.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Ranchi / Jharkhand HC institutes suo motu PIL for scarcity of doctors in jails across state
Home / Cities / Ranchi / Jharkhand HC institutes suo motu PIL for scarcity of doctors in jails across state
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