Ranchi, The Jharkhand High Court today on Thursday instituted a public interest litigation on the scarcity of doctors in the jails across the state.

Jharkhand HC institutes suo motu PIL for scarcity of doctors in jails across state

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A division bench of Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Sanjay Prasad was hearing a criminal appeal when they were informed that the appellant was a patient suffering from renal problems.

The patient had filed a petition for his suspension of sentence and release from jail in order to avail better medical treatment.

The petition mentioned that the medical facility in the jail is not sufficient for his treatment and he ought to be released on bail to avail better medical treatment in a private facility.

The state government had earlier sought an adjournment in the matter to file its reply.

By the time the government could file its reply, it was informed to the court that the patient who had filed the petition had passed away in jail due to lack of proper treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} The court took up the matter seriously and further enquired from the government on the vacancy of doctors appointed in the jails. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court took up the matter seriously and further enquired from the government on the vacancy of doctors appointed in the jails. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The court was informed that out of 43 sanctioned posts of doctors across the jails in the state, only one post is occupied, while 42 posts remain vacant. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court was informed that out of 43 sanctioned posts of doctors across the jails in the state, only one post is occupied, while 42 posts remain vacant. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The medical facility and infrastructure in the jails is also lacking, the court was informed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The medical facility and infrastructure in the jails is also lacking, the court was informed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} There are six central jails in Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Hazaribag, Deoghar, Dumka and Giridih. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There are six central jails in Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Hazaribag, Deoghar, Dumka and Giridih. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Apart from the central jails, there are 16 district jails and six sub-jails, including facilities in Palamu and Simdega. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from the central jails, there are 16 district jails and six sub-jails, including facilities in Palamu and Simdega. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The division bench, after having heard the matter and owing to the gravity of the situation with regard to the dire shortage of doctors in jails, registered the PIL suo motu and referred it before the bench of the Chief Justice for further adjudication. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The division bench, after having heard the matter and owing to the gravity of the situation with regard to the dire shortage of doctors in jails, registered the PIL suo motu and referred it before the bench of the Chief Justice for further adjudication. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the kith and kin of the appellant who died in jail due to lack of proper treatment have been given liberty by the high court to seek compensation from the government.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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