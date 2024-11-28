Jharkhand: Man rapes, kills girlfriend; chops body in 40 pieces

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his live-in partner, killing her by strangulation and chopping her body into at least 40 pieces in Khunti district of Jharkhand, police officials said on Wednesday. Representational image.

The accused, Naresh Bhengra who used to work as a butcher in Tamil Nadu, has admitted to the crime, the officials said.

The matter came to light after around a fortnight after the killing when a stray dog was found with human body parts near Jordag village in Jariagarh police station on November 24.

Bhengra and the deceased, a 24-year-old woman also from Khunti, were living together in Tamil Nadu. A few months ago, Bhengra returned to Jharkhand, got married to another woman without telling his partner and went back to the southern state without his wife to join her.

Inspector Ashok Singh said that the woman, who was unaware of his marriage, pressured him to return to Khunti. After reaching Ranchi, they boarded a train on November 8 and headed to the man’s village.

“Under a plan, the man took her to Khunti in an autorickshaw near his home and asked her to wait. He returned with sharp weapons and strangulated her with her dupatta after raping her. He then cut the body into 40 to 50 pieces and left for his home to live with his wife,” Singh said.

The woman had informed her mother that she had boarded a train and would be living with her partner, the police officer said.

The incident occurred in a forest near Bhengra’s house at Jordag village in Jariagarh police station. “The man has been arrested,” Khunti superintendent of police Aman Kumar said.

Following the recovery of body parts, a bag was also found in the forest with the murdered woman’s belongings including her Aadhaar card. The mother of the woman was called at the spot and she identified her daughter’s belongings. “The mother suspected the man behind the crime who after being nabbed by the police admitted to chopping the woman into pieces,” the official added.

On November 24, a stray dog was spotted with a severed hand, inspector Singh said.

“Bhengra admitted chopping the body parts of the woman into 40 to 50 pieces before leaving those in the forest for wild animals to feast on. The police recovered several parts on November 24 after a dog in the area was seen with a hand,” Singh said.