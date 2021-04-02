Jharkhand MGNREGS workers to get 225 minimum wage from April 1

Labourers working under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) will get ₹225 as minimum wage, effective from April 1, in Jharkhand, said an official on Friday.

State rural development department has issued a letter to all deputy commissioners and concerned authorities to ensure the minimum wage to all MGNREGS labourers from Thursday.

State rural development director Aditya Ranjan said, “The Centre had increased the minimum wage for the labourers under the scheme from ₹194 to ₹198 in March this year.”

Chief minister (CM) Hemant Soren had requested the central government to escalate the wage from ₹198.

“After getting no positive response from the Centre, the CM decided to increase the wage to ₹225. The gap between the Centre’s wage and state’s decided wage will be filled from the state exchequer,” stated a press communiqué issued by the information and public relation department of Jharkhand on Friday.

In a bid to raise the workers’ income, the state would also request the Centre to revise the CFT (cubic feet) provision per man-day for labourers working under MGNREGS, a rural development official said.

A worker’s man-day under the Centre’s scheme is considered after he digs 73 CFT soil in Jharkhand. In other words, a worker gets the minimum wage of ₹194 after he digs 73 CFT soil in Jharkhand. MGNREGS labourers in Andhra Pradesh get the minimum wage after digging just 28 CFT. In Chhattisgarh, it is 48 CFT, officials said.

However, a time-motion study is begin carried out in Jharkhand by the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) for revision in the CFT rule. Jharkhand has already achieved man days target of 8 crore this year. The state had requested the Centre to revise it. The Centre has set new target of 9 crore man days.