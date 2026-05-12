Ranchi, The Jharkhand Police seized narcotics and illicit foreign liquor worth more than ₹8.85 lakh and arrested 12 people, including a woman, in separate operations across four districts, officials said on Tuesday. Jharkhand: Narcotics, illicit foreign liquor worth over ₹8 lakh seized, 12 arrested

In Ranchi district, police arrested six people, including a 55-year-old woman and seized brown sugar, ganja, injections, tablets and cash during raids at multiple locations within the jurisdiction of three police stations.

"We arrested six persons, including a woman, during raids at multiple locations in the city. These raids led to the recovery of 47 grams of brown sugar worth over ₹4.60 lakh, and 250 grams of ganja worth ₹25,000. In addition, ₹8.81 lakh in cash, 20 injections and 40 tablets of different companies were recovered," said Nikhil Rai, ASP of Kotwali police station.

In another operation in Chatra district, police arrested a 25-year-old man and seized 20.4 grams of brown sugar within the Pathalgadda police station limits on Monday.

The accused Mannu Gupta was nabbed from Charhet-Navadih village area during a raid following a tip-off. He hails from adjoining Hazaribag district. The market value of the seized drugs is around ₹2 lakh. A motorcycle and a mobile phone were also seized from his possession, Simaria SDPO Shubham Bhaushaheb said.

Meanwhile, in Khunti district, police arrested three persons during a vehicle checking drive and seized 426 grams of opium, a pistol, two cartridges, two routers, and four mobile phones from their possession.

"The accused were nabbed on the Chikor-Hesahatu main road within Khunti police station limits while riding a motorcycle. As they saw the police, they tried to escape. Upon being caught, they admitted they were involved in buying and selling opium. The market value of the seized consignment is over ₹2 lakh," said Varun Rajak, SDPO of Khunti.

Separately, in Hazaribag district, police seized 128 bottles of illegal foreign liquor from a four-wheeler and arrested two persons.

The vehicle was intercepted near Chatra More within the Chouparan police station jurisdiction. Both accused were held and forwarded to judicial custody, said Krishna Gupta, the officer in charge.

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