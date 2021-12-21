Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jharkhand petrol pumps demand VAT reduction, observe strike

Published on Dec 21, 2021 05:30 PM IST
PTI | , Ranchi

Around 1,400 petrol pumps across Jharkhand remained closed on Tuesday, demanding reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT), their association said.

The strike evoked an overwhelming response as all the petrol pumps in the state remained shut since morning, said Jharkhand Petroleum Dealers' Association (JPDA) general secretary Sharad Dudani.

"We were left with no option but to go on strike as our demand to reduce VAT from current 22 per cent to 17 per cent on petrol and diesel, as well as clearance of outstanding dues of government institutions fell on deaf ears," he told PTI.

Several petrol pumps in the state, particularly those located along the national highways, were incurring losses as diesel and petrol were costlier in Jharkhand as compared to neighbouring Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal and UP, he said.

Truckers and other customers were buying fuel from pumps situated in the border areas of neighbouring states due to lower prices, which was causing revenue losses to the state exchequer and also affecting the business of pumps in Jharkhand, Dudani said.

He alleged that the government was not willing to talk to the dealers over the issues.

Besides, around 15 crore is yet to be cleared by the government for fuel purchases, he said.

The strike inconvenienced the people of the state as all the petrol pumps were shut. Many motorists who visited the pumps to fill tanks had to return empty-handed, affecting normal lives. PTI CORR SOM SOM

