338 people on Jharkhand ATS radar; 17 arrested in two weeks

The Jharkhand Police Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has conducted raids on 230 hideouts of criminals associated with various gangs in the past two weeks, top officers said in a joint press conference on Saturday.

AV Homkar said that all districts have been sent a proposal to monitor the 338 individuals associated with criminal gangs. (HT Photo)

During this time, police arrested 17 criminals after verifying 130 suspects and identified 338 people who are under the radar after a special drive to dismantle organised gangs in the state.

Addressing the press conference at the police headquarters in Ranchi, inspector general of police (operation) AV Homkar, DIG of the South Chotanagpur Range Anoop Birtharay, and ATS superintendent of police (SP) Surendra Jha shared details of the actions taken, particularly in crime-prone districts like Ranchi, Ramgarh, Dhanbad, and Jamshedpur.

Homkar said that all districts have been sent a proposal to monitor the 338 individuals associated with criminal gangs.

“The ATS team is creating a database of criminals from various gangs as per the directives of the director general of police (DGP). Adopting a zero-tolerance policy, ATS action against the gangster will continue. Any criminal involved in organised crime and the persons giving shelter to them will not be spared,” he added.

The gangsters whose 230 hideouts were raided include Aman Srivastava, Aman Sahu, Aman Singh, Prince Khan, and Kalu Lama. During the raids, the police recovered five pistols, one revolver, eight rounds of bullets, two magazines, ₹49.83 lakh in cash, one SUV, two bikes, and 22 mobile phones, Homkar said.

Out of eight gangsters identified, six, including Akhilesh Singh, Aman Sahu, Aman Singh, Luvkush Sharma, Vikas Tiwari, and Aman Srivastava, have been arrested, while two, Dablu Singh and Prince Khan, are still absconding.

“Akhilesh and Aman Sahu are in Dumka jail, Aman Singh and Luvkush are in Dhanbad and Sahibganj jail, Vikas Tiwari is at Hazaribagh Jail, and Aman Srivastava is in Ranchi Jail,” ATS SP Jha said.

The top officials also shared that action will be taken against 119 criminals from 12 criminal gangs in the Jharkhand capital.

Out of these, 64 criminals have been verified, and the process of verification for the rest is ongoing. The Ranchi Police are maintaining records of the criminals, like their names, gang affiliations, bailers, incarceration status, family details, property ownership, shelter locations, and criminal histories, the officials said.

According to Homkar, the police have conducted verification and bail cancellation for 66 out of 108 bailers of the 119 vicious criminals from 12 gangs.

Additionally, 12 cases against criminals have been selected for a speedy trial, and 49 land mafias and land brokers have been verified.

The Ranchi Police have sent three proposals under section 12(ii) of the Criminals Code of Act (CCA) and 14 proposals for station attendance action. Moreover, 17 proposals were submitted for surveillance proceedings, the officials said.

Meanwhile, Ranchi Police is conducting an anti-crime checking campaign thrice every day. Apart from this, 14 places have been selected for effective checking, and checking is being done from 9 the night to 5 in the morning, said Homkar.

Moreover, 18 Shakti commandos have been deputed to monitor schools, colleges, parks and other crowded places for the safety of female students in Ranchi.

“Prevention of snatching, loot and other criminal incidents and control of criminal incidents as well as checking plans have been prepared, keeping in mind the situation of communal tension. Action has been taken against 39 police personnel who were negligent during anti-crime checking, and an explanation has been sought from them,” said Homkar.