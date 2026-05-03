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Jharkhand: Poppy straw worth 1.32 cr seized, 1 arrested

Jharkhand: Poppy straw worth ₹1.32 cr seized, 1 arrested

Published on: May 03, 2026 07:05 pm IST
PTI |
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Chatra/Ranchi May 3 One person has been arrested and poppy straw worth 1.32 crore seized in three different operations in Jharkhand's Chatra and Ranchi districts, officials said on Sunday.

Jharkhand: Poppy straw worth 1.32 cr seized, 1 arrested

In two separate operations, police arrested a man and seized 535 kg of poppy straw, from which opium is made, during vehicle checking drives at two locations in Chatra district on Saturday, officials said.

In the first operation, police intercepted a tempo near Balvadohar village in Pratappur police station area following a tip-off that narcotics were being transported to adjoining Bihar, Chatra Sub-divisional Police Officer Sandeep Suman said.

"The poppy straw was packed into 10 sacks. The drug peddler has been identified as Ajay Kumar Saw . The market value of the seized narcotics is 42 lakh, and it was being taken to Bihar," he said.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused under the NDPS Act, and he has been sent to judicial custody, the officer said.

Twenty-one sacks of poppy straw worth 60 lakh were seized, Bundu SDPO Om Prakash said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Ranchi / Jharkhand: Poppy straw worth 1.32 cr seized, 1 arrested
Home / Cities / Ranchi / Jharkhand: Poppy straw worth 1.32 cr seized, 1 arrested
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