Jharkhand records 93% surplus rain in June

Monsoon has been aggressive over Jharkhand for the past three days, recording 93% surplus rainfall till now in June. The incessant rain has caused damage to several bridges, a flood-like situation in low lying areas, besides overflowing rivers and dams. However, the ongoing rain would boost the Kharif crops scenario in Jharkhand, experts said.

Weather officials said that the incessant rainfall pattern would continue for at least the next 48 hours. The state has received 149.8mm rain from June 1 to June 17 against the normal 77.88 mm.

Lohardaga district recorded the highest 283% surplus rainfall, followed by Palamu 265% and Garhwa 217% from June 1 to June 17.

Officials at Ranchi centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that out of 24 districts, four recorded above 200% excess rain, 10 districts recorded above 100% surplus rain and 10 districts recorded normal rainfall during the period.

“As per the current record, we can say Jharkhand has so far received highest rain this year between June 1 and June 17 as compared to past one decade. As per the current prediction, the incessant rainfall would continue at least for the next two days,” said Abhishek Anand, senior scientist at Ranchi IMD centre.

He said a cyclonic circulation over East Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood is causing good rain in north Jharkhand. Besides, a trough now runs from West Rajasthan to the Bay of Bengal across northwest Madhya Pradesh, southeast Uttar Pradesh, south Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal, which is also offering good rain across the state, he said.

Amid the good monsoon rains, farmers of six districts, including Khunti, Gumla, Simdega and East Singhbhum, have started direct sowing of paddy crop. As per the record by the agriculture department, paddy used to be sown on 9,000 hectares of land. The state has set the target to grow paddy on 18 lakh hectares of land.

Meanwhile, the state agriculture secretary Abu Bakr Siddique directed the officials to ensure 100% distribution of seeds among the farmers within a week. He also asked the officials to ensure the sale of fertilizers only through the e-PoS machine to curb black marketing.

The rain caused damage to many bridges in the state. A bridge being built at the cost of ₹8.34 crore in the Panki block of Palamu district collapsed on Wednesday. Due to incessant rainfall, three sluice gates of the Tenughat dam were opened, which increased the water level in the Damodar river. People who live along the riverside have been asked not to go into the river.

