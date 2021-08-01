Jharkhand reports 32 new Covid-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Jharkhand reported 32 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which pushed the tally to 3,47,137, a health department bulletin said.

The Covid-19 death toll rose to 5,128 in the state with two fresh fatalities due to the contagion reported from East Singhbhum and Bokaro, it said on Saturday.

Of the 32 new cases, Ranchi reported six cases followed by East Singhbhum (3).

Jharkhand currently has 260 active Covid-19 cases while 3,41,749 people have recovered from the disease so far in the state, it said.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 50,954 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the state, the bulletin added.