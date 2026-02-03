Jharkhand to get ₹7,536 crore for Railway expansion, says Vaishnaw

Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said ₹7,536 crore has been allocated to Jharkhand in the Union Budget 2026–27 to accelerate railway projects in the state, adding that a record number of railway projects worth ₹63,470 crore are underway in the eastern state. Union Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addresses a press conference regarding the state-wise Budget 2026-27. (PTI)

“More than 12 Vande Bharat trains and four Amrit Bharat trains have been allocated to Jharkhand, and planning is underway for two more Amrit Bharat trains in the state. Of the two proposed Amrit Bharat trains, one has already been approved on the Dhanbad–Coimbatore route, which will start soon,” he said, addressing the media through a video conference.

Further, the minister stated that many connectivity projects in the state had been pending for a long time. The DPRs (detailed project reports) for all those projects are being prepared, and the approval processes are underway, he added.

A press statement issued by the Railways said the network in Jharkhand has expanded rapidly since 2014. Since then, around 1,400 km of tracks have been constructed, which is more than the entire rail network of the UAE, it added.

“A total of 57 stations in Jharkhand have been identified for complete redevelopment under the Amrit Station Scheme at a total investment of ₹2,153 crore,” it stated.